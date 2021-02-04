Louisiana Tech Football completes 2021 Signing class

RUSTON, La (KTAL/ KMSS) – Louisiana Tech football made another great addition to its 2021 roster on Wednesday’s National Signing Day with the signing of junior college transfer Demarcus Gordon (Tunica, Miss./Copiah-Lincoln CC).



“This is going to be a long process to get the 2021 football team not only put together, but to get them announced and get them all together so we have the opportunity to get on the grass together,” said head coach Skip Holtz . “We talked about some of the needs that we filled at the tackle in Samuel Williams. We also wanted to replace an interior player and Demarcus Gordon does that for us. We were looking for an upperclassmen and an offensive lineman that is someone who had some experience. He was a junior college player who we feel has the opportunity to really be a big-time player. When you look at the transfer portal, and how that has really affected high school recruiting this year, but also junior college recruiting. We feel like he is a guy that really slipped through the cracks that, given in a regular year, he would be a Power Five-signee and a guy we wouldn’t even be able to get here to Ruston. With him being available and his work ethic, he had a job to help save money. He’s a hard-working young man working construction. ‘Yes, sir.’ ‘No, sir.’ Polite. Articulate. We’re really excited about the talent level he brings to the table, but even more so what he brings to the table as a person. He’s on more piece of the puzzle.”



Gordon appeared in 10 career games for Co-Lin and earned Second Team All-MACCC South Division honors as a sophomore in 2020. He made first career appearance in 2019 at Northwest.



Louisiana Tech added 10 newcomers to the 2021 roster in December, including quarterback Caleb Holstein (Lafayette, La./St. Thomas More Catholic HS), offensive lineman Samuel Williams (Fordyce, Ark./ULM), offensive lineman Erron Bean (Shreveport, La./Huntington HS), linebacker CJ Calhoun (Freeport, Texas/Brazosport HS), offensive lineman Carson Bruno (Shreveport, La./C.E. Byrd HS), defensive end J’Dan Burnett (Fort Worth, Texas/Nolan Catholic HS), offensive lineman Kenneth Bannister (New Orleans, La./Edna Karr HS), defensive back Carlos Dunovant (Cusseta, Ga./Chattahoochee County HS), wide receiver Solomon Lewis (Lake Charles, La./Lake Charles College Prep) and running back Marquis Crosby (Hattiesburg, Miss./Presbyterian Christian School).



2021 Louisiana Tech Football Newcomer Roster (December/February)

Name Pos Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown/Previous School

Kenneth Bannister OL 6-6 290 Fr. New Orleans, La./Edna Karr HS

Erron Bean OL 6-5 280 Fr. Shreveport, La./Huntington HS

Carson Bruno OL 6-4 290 Fr. Shreveport, La./C.E. Byrd HS

J’Dan Burnett DE 6-1 220 Fr. Fort Worth, Texas/Nolan Catholic HS

CJ Calhoun LB 6-0 220 Fr. Freeport, Texas/Brazosport HS

Marquis Crosby RB 5-10 185 Fr. Hattiesburg, Miss./Presbyterian Christian School

Carlos Dunovant DB 6-1 180 Fr. Cusseta, Ga./Chattahoochee County HS

Demarcus Gordon OL 6-5 295 Jr. Tunica, Miss./Copiah-Lincoln CC

Caleb Holstein QB 6-5 225 Fr. Lafayette, La./St. Thomas More Catholic HS

Solomon Lewis WR 5-10 165 Fr. Lake Charles, La./Lake Charles College Prep

Samuel Williams OL 6-7 322 Gr. Fordyce, Ark./ULM



2021 Louisiana Tech Football Newcomer Bios (December/February)



Kenneth Bannister (New Orleans, La./Edna Karr HS)

OL, 6-6, 290, Fr.

High School: Expected to graduate from Edna Karr High School in 2021… Rated as a three-star offensive tackle by Rivals.com and 247Sports.com… Helped lead the Cougars to be state champions as a freshman, sophomore and junior… Led Edna Karr to a 10-2 record in 2020 as the Cougars had a runner-up finish at the state championship… Selected to the 2020 LSWA Class 4A all-state team… Named all-district in 2019… Coached by Brice Brown… Chose Louisiana Tech over offers from a number of schools including Colorado, Mississippi State, Texas Tech, and West Virginia.



Erron Bean (Shreveport, La./Huntington HS)

OL, 6-5, 280, Fr.

High School: Expected to graduate from Huntington High School in 2021… Rated as a three-star strong-side defensive end by 247Sports.com… Named Louisiana Football Magazine Preseason first team all-North Louisiana… Helped lead Huntington to a 6-2 overall record in 2020… Named a 2020 LSWA Class 4A all-state honorable mention… Coached by Steven Dennis… Also lettered in basketball at Huntington… Chose Louisiana Tech over offers from Louisiana-Lafayette, McNeese State and Northeastern State.



Carson Bruno (Shreveport, La./C.E. Byrd HS)

OL, 6-4, 290, Fr.

High School: Expected to graduate from C.E. Byrd High School in December 2020… Rated as a three-star defensive tackle by 247Sports.com…

Helped lead Byrd to a 10-1 season as a senior in 2020… Helped Byrd to a runner-up finish at the state championships… Selected to the 2020 LSWA Class 5A all-state team… Two-time all-District selection… Coached by Mike Suggs… Chose Louisiana Tech over offers from various schools, including Arkansas State, Army, ULM, McNeese State, and Nicholls State.



J’Dan Burnett (Fort Worth, Texas/Nolan Catholic HS)

DE, 6-1, 220, Fr.

High School: Expected to graduate from Nolan Catholic High School in 2021… Rated as a three star outside linebacker by Rivals.com and 247Sports.com… Helped lead Nolan Catholic to an 8-1 record as a senior in 2020… Led the team to a runner-up-finish at the 2020 state championships… Holds the school record for blocked punts/kicks in a single season… Forced a fumble on a sack in the first playoff game of the 2020 campaign that was then recovered for a touchdown… Was named to the Star-Telegram all-area team as a junior in 2019… Recorded 70 tackles and 14.5 sacks in 2019… Coached by David Beaudin… Chose Louisiana Tech over offers from various schools such as Hawai’i, Kansas, North Texas, San Diego State and UTSA.



CJ Calhoun (Freeport, Texas/Brazosport HS)

LB, 6-0, 220, Fr.

High School: Expected to graduate from Brazosport High School in 2021… Rated as a three-star inside linebacker by 247Sports.com… Played in four games in 2020 before missing the remainder of the season due to injury… Was named academic all-district as a senior in 2020… Recorded 111 total tackles as a junior in 2019, including 11.0 tackles for loss.. Finished his high school career with 185 total tackles, including 90 solo and 15.0 for loss… Coached by Mark Kanipes… Also lettered in baseball and track… Chose Louisiana Tech over offers from various schools such as Nevada, New Mexico State, UNLV and UTSA.



Marquis Crosby (Hattiesburg, Miss./Presbyterian Christian School)

RB, 5-10, 185, Fr.

High School: Expected to graduate from Presbyterian Christian School in 2021… Set the Mississippi single-season record with 3,678 rushing yards as a senior in 2020… Averaged 282.9 rushing yards per game as a senior… Finished the 2020 campaign with 34 rushing touchdowns… Had a combined 5,105 rushing yards on 555 carriers for 44 touchdowns between his junior and senior season… Coached by Derek White… Also lettered in basketball… Chose Louisiana Tech over offers from Arkansas State, East Carolina and ULM.



Carlos Dunovant (Cusseta, Ga./Chattahoochee County HS)

DB, 6-1, 180, Fr.

High School: Expected to graduate from Chattahoochee County High School in 2021… Helped lead the team to an 8-3 overall record as a senior in 2020… Registered 37 tackles, six interceptions and two fumble recoveries as a senior… Posted 28 receptions for 694 yards in 2020… Rushed for 202 yards on 12 attempts as a senior… Had 16 total touchdowns in 2020… Named the Ledger-Engeuirer 2020 All-Bi-City Athlete of the Year… Set the Georgia high school football record of interceptions in a single game with six as a junior in 2019… Was named preseason all-state, first team all-Bi-City and first team all-region as a junior… Coached by Pierre Coffey… Chose Louisiana Tech over offers from various schools such as Army, Maryland, South Alabama and Troy.



Demarcus Gordon (Tunica, Miss./Copiah-Lincoln CC)

OL, 6-5, 320, Jr.

Previous School: Appeared in 10 career games for Copiah-Lincoln Community College… Earned Second Team All-MACCC South Division honors as a sophomore in 2020… Made first career appearance in 2019 at Northwest.



Caleb Holstein (Lafayette, La./St. Thomas More Catholic High School)

QB, 6-5, 225, Fr.

High School: Graduated from St. Thomas More Catholic High School in 2020… Was a three-year letterwinner in football and basketball at St. Thomas More Catholic… Accumulated a 33-6 record during his high school football career, completing 634-of-965 passes for 9,519 total yards and 106 touchdowns… Also rushed for 15 career touchdowns… Finished his high school career by capturing the St. Thomas More records for career passing yards and touchdowns, the single season records for passing yards, touchdowns and completion percentage, and holds the single game record for passing yards and touchdowns… Earned various honors as a senior, including being named Suddenlink by Atlice Louisiana all-state, Louisiana Football Coaches Association composite all-state, Louisiana SportsLine all-state, Louisiana Sports Writers Association all-state, All-Acadiana, all-District 5-4A, Class 4A first team all-decade and earning the Jake Delhomme QB of the Year Award… Played in the I-10 Bowl as a senior…. Collected numerous honors as junior, including being named USA Today all-Louisiana, Louisiana SportsLine all-State and Offensive Player of the Year, Louisiana Sports Writers Association all-state and Outstanding Offensive Player, Louisiana Football Coaches Association all-state and offensive MVP, All-Acadiana, All-Acadiana Offensive MVP, all-District 4-4A and district offensive MVP, The Daily Advertiser’s Boys Athlete of the Year, The Daily Advertiser’s All-Acadiana Offensive Most Valuable Player, Best of Louisiana High School Football State MVP, Class 4A All-State Offensive Player of the Year and earned the Jake Delhomme QB of the Year Award.



Solomon Lewis (Lake Charles, La./Lake Charles College Prep)

WR, 5-10, 165, Fr.

High School: Expected to graduate from Lake Charles College Prep in 2021… Rated as a three-star wide receiver by 247Sports.com… Named MaxPreps 2020 preseason All-Louisiana second team… Helped lead the team an undefeated 10-1 season in 2020… Averaged 74.4 receiving yards per game as a senior… Recorded 744 receiving yards on 43 receptions for 11 touchdowns in 2020… Totaled 1,449 receiving yards on 95 receptions for 19 touchdowns during his high school career… Named 2020 LSWA Class 3A all-state as a kick returner… Coached by Erick Franklin… Chose Louisiana Tech over offers from schools such as Fresno State, Houston, Miami (Fla.) and Texas Tech.



Samuel Williams (Fordyce, Ark./ULM)

OL, 6-7, 322, Gr.

Previous School: Appeared in 33 career games for Louisiana-Monroe, including 16 career starts at right tackle… Appeared and started in eight games for ULM in the 2020 campaign… First career appearance came in 2017 against South Alabama.