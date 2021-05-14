Louisiana Tech hosts UTSA for senior weekend

By: Tyler Hotz (Louisiana Tech Athletics)

RUSTON, La (Louisiana Tech Athletics) – No. 14 Louisiana Tech will return home for its final six regular season games of the 2021 season, hosting UTSA for a four-game C-USA series to open its final home stand.



Friday-Sunday’s series will mark the eighth and final four-game conference series in 2021. All Conference USA series this season will consist of four games, one nine-inning game on Friday, two seven-inning games on Saturday and one final nine-inning game on Sunday.



Game times for the conference series at the Love Shack are 6 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Sunday. Saturday’s first contest of the doubleheader will begin at 2 p.m. with the second game being played around 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one.



The first three games of this weekend’s series will stream live on CUSA.tv. Sunday’s series finale will stream live on ESPN+.