Louisiana Tech lands West Virginia quarterback transfer Austin Kendall

MORGANTOWN, WV – OCTOBER 12: Austin Kendall #12 of the West Virginia Mountaineers drops back to pass against the Iowa State Cyclones at Mountaineer Field on October 12, 2019 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Louisiana Tech quarterback room grew by one member earlier today as West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall announced his intentions to transfer into the Bulldog program.

No stranger to the biggest stage in college football, the former four-star recruit served as the backup to Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray while at the University of Oklahoma.

Kendall transferred to Big 12 rival West Virginia before the 2019 campaign, throwing 12 touchdowns and ten interceptions in nine games in his first season in Morgantown. Kendall eventually relinquished his starting role to Bowling Green transfer Jarret Doege a year ago. Kendall only appeared in two games in 2020, throwing two touchdowns.

The Waxhaw, North Carolina native will compete with Caleb Holstein, J.D. Head, Aaron Allen, and Luke Anthony for the starting quarterback position in 2021.