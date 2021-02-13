Louisiana Tech, LSU victories highlight Saturday’s College Basketball action

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Louisiana Tech and LSU each gained signature wins over some of the top competition in their respective conferences on Saturday to highlight the day’s college basketball slate. Check out how each team around the ArkLaTex faired this Saturday in the capsules below.
LSU def. Tennessee: 78-65
LSU (13-6) finally gained an elusive victory over a top 25 opponent, taking down number 16 Tennessee at home. The Tigers were paced offensively by Cam Thomas who scored a game-high 25 points. Javonte Smart added 20 points of his own as the Bayou Bengals forced the Volunteers to shoot just 35 percent from the field. LSU now sits tied for second in the conference with Arkansas heading into next week.
Louisiana Tech def. UAB: 69-63
In front of a raucous crowd inside the Thomas Assembly Center, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (17-6) swept the UAB Blazers, giving them their third Conference USA sweep of the year. The Blazers had lost just two of their first eighteen games entering this weekend. The Bulldogs handed them the same amount in as many days during the series. Tech was paced offensively by Cobe Williams who poured in 16 points to go along with 5 assists.
Arkansas def. Missouri: 86-81
In what has been a roller-coaster season, the Hogs (16-5) picked up arguably the biggest win of their campaign, earning a five-point win over tenth-ranked Missouri on the road. The Razorbacks had struggled mightily away from Fayetteville until their previous two games, winning both away from Bud Walton Arena against Kentucky and now Missouri. Arkansas is tied with LSU for second place in the SEC.
Texas Southern def. Grambling: 75-73
After four consecutive victories, the Grambling Tigers (9-9) saw Texas Southern get their revenge after suffering a loss earlier in the season, 75-73. Jordan Gilliam’s jumper with three seconds remaining gave TSU the lead once and for all. Gilliam finished the game with 18 points. Prince Moss scored 15 points in the loss.
Northwestern State def. Mcneese: 69-66
Don’t look now, but the Northwestern State Demons (7-14) are one of the region’s hottest teams, winning their fifth straight over the Mcneese Cowboys, 69-66. It’s the Demons’ longest winning streak since 2015. Carvell Teasett scored a team-high 17 points in the victory. With the win, the Demons now sit in fifth place and are 3.5 games behind first-place Sam Houston in the Southland Conference standings.
Mary Hardin-Baylor def. ETBU: 86-81
Despite a strong second-half surge, the Tigers (12-7) were unable to catch up to the nation’s number 10 team on Saturday, falling 86-81 after falling into an early deficit. Logan Blow went a perfect 10-10 from the foul line, pacing ETBU with 30 points.
LSU-Shreveport v. University of the Southwest: Canceled
BPCC V. Victoria College: Postponed
Centenary: Off