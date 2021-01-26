Louisiana Tech prepares to face Southern Miss in Hattiesburg on Thursday

RUSTON, La (KTAL/ KMSS) – Exactly a year after having surgery to repair a season-ending knee injury that he suffered inside the Don Haskins Center, Isaiah Crawford went off for a career-high 25 points to help lead Louisiana Tech to a 73-55 victory over UTEP on Saturday night.

“More than anything, I thought it was just a great mindset shift of our team, especially on the defensive end,” said Head Coach Eric Konkol. “The way we needed to defend and attack UTEP. It turned into a very good performance. I liked seeing the improvement. We would have loved to of gotten two wins, but we knew how challenging of a place it was to play. Happy to get the win on Saturday and build off of it.”

The 18-point win matched the largest for the ‘Dogs in El Paso who were able to avoid a C-USA road sweep for a second time by coming up with a Saturday victory.

“We knew it was going to be a challenging weekend. UTEP is has a very talented team,” said Konkol. “They are always very good in El Paso. We have had some really great games over the years out there. Saw a UTEP play very well in the first half on Friday and we played just okay which was not enough, especially on the defensive end.”

The Bulldogs now turn their attention to the Golden Eagles of Southern Miss for a C-USA road matchup on Thursday.

“Southern Miss is a really hard-playing team and Coach Ladner does a great job,” said Konkol. “They are shooting a good percentage from three, but they do not take a ton of them. They are very efficient. They are a very hard-playing, competitive team. They have improved and been in a lot of close games. We know we are going to have a fiercely competitive team to face this week.”