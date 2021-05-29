RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs entered Saturday needing two wins to keep their season alive, they got them. They overcame an eight-run deficit against Southern Miss in game one as Steele Netterville drove in Hunter Wells with an RBI double to give Tech an 11-10 victory.
In game two the Bulldogs entered the ninth with a 2-1 lead until Slade Wilks launched a three-run shot to give the Golden Eagles a 4-2 advantage. The lead was extended on a Brady Faust sacrifice fly to make the score 5-2 heading into the bottom of the ninth.
In the home half, the scoring was started by Steele Netterville who drove in Taylor Young on a a sacrifice fly. The second run came on a Cole McConnell single to pull the ‘Dogs within a run. Philip Matulia was the hero, as his two-run single capped off one of the most incredible days in Bulldog baseball history, giving Tech a 6-5 win, sending them to the Tournament title game.
Louisiana Tech advances to the Conference USA Tournament Championship to face Old Dominion tomorrow at 1:00.
Louisiana Tech pulls off two improbable comebacks to reach C-USA Championship
