Louisiana Tech pulls off two improbable comebacks to reach C-USA Championship

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A bill that would have changed the shifts of all Shreveport police officers to a 12-hour system has been withdrawn after it was passed by Louisiana’s House earlier this month.

According to the Shreveport Police Officer's Association, State Representative Alan Seabaugh of District 5 intends to withdraw HB 121 at the request of Chief Ben Raymond. This comes nearly two weeks after the House overwhelmingly passed the measure by a 73-16 vote on Tuesday, May 19.