Louisiana Tech rolls over Rider in Regional opener

By: Tyler Hotz (Louisiana Tech Athletics)

RUSTON, La (Louisiana Tech Athletics) – Nine for No. 9.



Hunter Wells tied a Bulldog single-game record with nine RBI in an 18-2 runaway victory over Rider in the opener of the Ruston NCAA Regional on Friday night at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park. The third baseman launched two home runs and a pair of doubles for 12 total bases to cap off a historic night in LA Tech’s first game as an NCAA Regional host.



The Bulldogs (41-18) tallied their fifth straight game with a double-digit hit total in the rout of fourth-seeded Rider (23-17) to advance to a matchup against No. 2 seed NC State (31-17) on Saturday at 6 p.m.



LA Tech recorded four innings with multiple runs scored to notch the commanding victory over the Broncs. A two-run homer from Wells and an RBI single from Manny Garcia gave the Bulldogs a 3-0 advantage after the first. Wells then broke the all-time Bulldog career hits record with a two-RBI double to right field, extending the Bulldogs’ lead to 5-0 after two frames. Wells surpassed T.J. Soto’s previous record of 269 career hits with his second of four hits on the night.