Louisiana Tech set to host Division leader UAB

By: Kane McGuire (Louisiana Tech Athletics)

RUSTON, La (Louisiana Tech Athletics) – After playing five of its last six games on the road, Louisiana Tech will play host to West Division leader UAB in a two-game series this weekend inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.



Game one will take place on Friday at 6:30 p.m. followed by game two on Saturday at 3 p.m. Both matchups will be broadcast by Stadium with Chris Vosters and John Giannini calling the action. Fans can also listen to Dave Nitz and Jack Thigpen call the game through the LA Tech Sports Network.



LA Tech (15-6, 8-4 C-USA) sits in third place in the West Division after getting a road split at North Texas this past weekend, winning the Friday matchup by a score of 68-63 before narrowly falling on Saturday, 57-55.



They say defense travels and it certainly did for the Bulldogs. The Mean Green came into the series ranked first in C-USA and top 20 in the country in both field goal percentage and three-point field goal percentage. For the series, LA Tech held them to 41.5 percent from the field and 29.8 percent from deep.



Isaiah Crawford flashed his ability to score at all three levels. The sophomore, who is averaging a team-high 14.1 points in league play, poured in a career-high 27 points to lead the Bulldogs in the Friday win. After making just 10 three last season, he has extended his range this season to the tune of 29 triples.



Meanwhile, Kenneth Lofton, Jr. continued his strong freshman campaign, averaging 11.5 points and 12.0 rebounds in the series to help him earn his sixth C-USA Freshman of the Week honor. He is averaging 10.2 points and a team-best 7.1 boards per contest.



After its defensive performance, LA Tech is ranked second in C-USA and 43rd in the country in field goal percentage defense (40.2). The team ranked first in the league in this category is the opponent UAB (16-2, 9-1 C-USA).



The Blazers are riding a six-game winning streak and have just two losses on their record, thanks in large part to their defense. They rank in the top 10 in the nation in field goal percentage defense (38.5), scoring defense (57.8) and turnover margin (6.3).



Offensively, UAB has a balanced-scoring attack with four players averaging double-digit points. Anchoring the offense is ULM transfer Michael Ertel who is averaging 13.1 points per game. They also have Jalen Benjamin, an All-Freshman selection last year, who is averaging 11.6 points per contest.



UAB leads the all-time series, 8-7, but LA Tech has won three straight and four of the last five, including last season’s 72-58 victory in Birmingham.