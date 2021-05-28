Louisiana Tech stays alive with blowout win over Western Kentucky

RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After scoring just one run in their loss to Southern Miss, the Bulldogs came firing back with a 14-4 win against Western Kentucky. LA Tech will get a chance at revenge as a rematch with the Golden Eagles is set for Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs wasted no time to get on the board as Philip Matulia hit a two-run homer in the second inning to give LA Tech a 2-0 lead early. The Dogs kept the homeruns coming as Steele Netterville hit one out of the park with the bases loaded in the very next inning. Tech put a six-spot on the board in the eighth inning to earn the run-rule victory.

Bulldog pitching was solid throughout, allowing four runs on 10 hits as 8 Hilltoppers were left on base. Jarrett Whorff earned the victory, lasting 6.1 innings, allowing 3 runs on 6 hits. Dalton Shoemake was handed the loss, being pulled after less than 3 innings of work, allowing 4 runs on 4 hits.

First pitch of the Southern Miss-Louisiana Tech rematch is set for 12:30 from J.C. Love Field. If Tech wins the two teams will face each other in an elimination game at 7:30.