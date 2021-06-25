Louisiana Tech unveils new basketball court design

By: Kane McGuire (Louisiana Tech Athletics)



RUSTON, La (Louisiana Tech Athletics) – Karl Malone Court has a fresh new look.



After a fan vote, coupled with feedback from basketball and volleyball student-athletes and coaches, the design chosen was the one-tone, light-colored court with a traditional color scheme to represent the strong brand of Louisiana Tech.



“The LA Tech family rose to the occasion again and helped us provide a new court in the TAC for our student-athletes,” said Louisiana Tech VP and Director of Athletics Eric Wood. “We are so grateful for the support to make this happen. Our student-athletes will compete on a first-class surface with a design that honors our tradition.”



Some of the details of the new court design (the fifth court design in the TAC’s history and the first since 2013) are Bulldogs and Lady Techsters wording along the baselines, as well as implementation of website and social media handles on the sideline.



The Karl Malone Court signature remained in the same location while space was left on the upperpart of the court purposely for a potential court sponsor.



The project began at the start of June and took approximately three weeks to complete, beginning with sanding/stripping of the court, followed by design and painting.



The 40th basketball season inside the Thomas Assembly Center begins this November.