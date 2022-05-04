NATCHITOCHES, La (KMSS/KTAL) – With two outs in the top of the ninth, Phil Matulia reached on a an error which scored two Louisiana Tech runs to give the Bulldogs the insurance they needed on Wednesday night from Brown-Stroud Field, defeating Northwestern State 4-3.

Steele Netterville got the scoring started with a two-run home run in the top of the first to give Tech a 2-0 lead they would hold until the fifth.

In the fifth, the Demons tied things up on an RBI single from Jake Haze and a sacrifice fly from Daunte Stewart to tie things at two.

That would be where the score remained until the ninth. Following the two-run top half, Northwestern State answered with an RBI double from Bryce Holmes to pull within a run.

From there, Kyle Crigger shut the door on the Demon rally. The right-hander picked up his ninth save of the year, striking out Cole Horton before Austin Kirkpatrick grounded out to end the ballgame.

Tanner Knight was credited with the win, allowing no runs in his two innings of work. Cameron Taylor was handed the loss, allowing both Bulldog runs in the ninth, both of which were unearned.

Offensively, Tech was led by Netterville, who hit his 12th home run of the season in his two-hit performance. Six Demons each registered one-hit in the loss.

Louisiana Tech improves to 32-15 with the win. The Bulldogs will host FAU this weekend at J.C. Love Field. Northwestern State falls to 21-23. The Demons travel to Lake Charles this weekend to face McNeese State.