Louisiana Tech’s Joshua Mote Named C-USA Spirit of Service Award Recipient

RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech redshirt junior offensive lineman Joshua Mote has been named the university’s representative among the 2020 Fall Conference USA Spirit of Service Award recipients presented by the league office and announced on Wednesday.

Mote earned the award for his efforts in the classroom, on the field and around the community. The Oak Grove, La., native graduated from LA Tech in November with a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education K-12 and he is currently pursuing a master’s degree in counseling and guidance with a concentration in school counseling. He is a three-time C-USA Commissioner’s Honor roll recipient, and he has been named to the dean’s list five times and the president’s list twice.

Mote was named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List prior to the start of the 2020 season. Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback from the University of Florida, Danny Wuerffel, the Wuerffel Trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society and inspire greater service in the world. Mote’s community service includes virtual student-teaching, Special Olympics, Buddy Ball, Willis Knighten visit, Re-Treet, Night to Shine, Dogs With A Cause and acting as a voter registration volunteer.

Mote was a 2020 C-USA honorable mention and was a Phil Steele fourth team all-Conference USA selection. He was part of an offensive front that ranked first in C-USA and second in the FBS in fourth down conversions at 88.9 percent (16-of-18). He helped the offense rank fourth in C-USA and 53rd in the FBS in red zone offense at 84.6 percent (33-of-39). Mote assisted the offense in averaging 315.8 yards of total offense, including a 216.6 passing yard average and a 99.2 rushing yard average.

2020 C-USA Fall Spirit of Service Award Recipients

Tyriq Harris, Charlotte Football

Morgan Sharp, Florida Atlantic Women’s Cross Country

Bryce Singleton, FIU Football

Joshua Mote, Louisiana Tech Football

Josh Endres, Marshall Men’s Cross Country

Crews Holt, Middle Tennessee Football

Caleb Bouchard, North Texas Men’s Cross Country

Isaac Weaver, Old Dominion Football

Connor Hughes, Rice Football

Swayze Bozeman, Southern Miss Football

Karlee Stortz, UAB Cross Country

Andrew Stokes, UTEP Football

Solomon Wise, UTSA Football

Steven Witchoskey, WKU Football