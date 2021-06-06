Louisiana Tech’s postseason run ends with loss to N.C. State

RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Louisiana Tech’s historic weekend came to a close Sunday night as the Bulldogs fell to the N.C. State Wolfpack, 14-7. The Bulldogs picked up wins against Rider and Alabama, but lost both games against the Wolfpack as Tech hosted its first ever NCAA Regional in Ruston.

The Bulldogs started off strong with a 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a Parker Bates homerun, which also drove home Hunter Wells. Tech extended their lead to 4-0 after Bates hit his second homerun of the day in the third frame.

The Wolfpack then started to claw their way back into the game, scoring the next three runs to cut the deficit to one. In the top of the fifth, the Bulldogs regained a two-run advantage as Bates connected for his third hit of the day, a triple which scored Wells.

However in the bottom of the inning, things quickly went downhill for the Bulldogs. The Wolfpack scored six runs, including a grand slam from Devonte Brown to give N.C. State a 9-5 lead. The Pack kept the runs coming as they followed up with a four-run effort in the sixth.

Hunter Wells added another homer in the seventh, but it was too little too late as the Wolfpack ended the Bulldogs’ miracle season with the 14-7 victory.