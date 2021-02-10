Loyola advances to Division III quarterfinals with shutout win over Pearl River

The Big Game

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Despite a slow start, the Loyola Flyers soared in the second half en route to a 5-0 victory over the Pearl River Lady Rebels to send the top-seeded team in Division III to the Quarterfinals.

The Flyers were held scoreless through the first fifteen minutes after a plethora of offside calls kept the Loyola offense at bay. In the 20th minute, Ken Jarrett broke the scoreless tie, dribbling around a wall of Lady Rebel defenders before finding the back of the net to make the score 1-0.

The offensive surge continued for the next ten minutes with Pearl River goalkeeper Amrist Kelso making multiple saves to keep the Lady Rebels within a score. With just under 20 minutes to go in the first half, the Flyers finally added to their lead as Jarrett scored her second goal of the evening off a beautiful assist from Liana Crowe. The Flyer defense held their end of the bargain throughout as the Flyers added three more goals, coasting to the 5-0 victory.

With the win, Loyola advances to the Division III quarterfinals, where they will face 8-seed West Feliciana. The Saints defeated ninth-seeded Sterlington 3-1 to advance to the Division’s elite eight.

