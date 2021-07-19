Loyola Prep names Mike Greene interim football coach

By: Loyola College Prep

SHREVEPORT, La (Loyola College Prep) – A familiar face – as well as one of the winningest coaches in Shreveport-Bossier — is set to take over the head football coaching duties at Loyola for the 2021 season.



Current Assistant Principal of Discipline Mike Greene, who ranks No. 7 in coaching wins

among Caddo-Bossier schools, will be back on the sidelines as the interim coach for the

Flyers this year. Coach Greene will continue to fulfill his role of Assistant Principal of

Discipline.



Greene has been head coach at Loyola, Airline, Fair Park and Booker T. Washington

from 1992 to 2017 before becoming assistant principal at Loyola for the last three years.



“All along in the back of mind I’ve been thinking about how much I miss coaching,”

Greene said. “So when I got the call, I didn’t even have to think about it. I knew this was

something I wanted to do. I couldn’t be more excited.”



Scott Mallien, who was the Flyers’ head football coach in 2020, resigned last week for

personal and family reasons to return to Wisconsin.



“We wish Coach Mallien the best and are grateful for his contributions and dedication to

our school for the past three years,” Loyola Principal John LeBlanc said. “We are

extremely fortunate to have someone like Coach Greene to agree to take over for this

season. This is a unique situation but with his experience and knowledge, there is no

doubt that he is the perfect person to step in.”



Greene played for the Flyers from 1980-82 and became an assistant coach in 1987. He

took over as head coach in 1993 and was 30-27, highlighted by an appearance in the

Superdome in 1994 for the Class 2A state championship game

