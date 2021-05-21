Loyola Prep’s Avain Smith signs with West Point

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Few athletes get the opportunity to play college football, even fewer get the opportunity to play for the program they dreamed of playing for.

Loyola Prep’s Avain Smith is one of the lucky few as the Loyola Prep placekicker signed to continue his athletic and academic career with the United States Military Academy at West Point.

“Back in fourth grade, my dad sat me down and we started talking about colleges. I really wanted to go to West Point,” Smith said.

The former Flyer made 10 of 13 field goal attempts a season ago.