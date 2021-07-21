Loyola Prep’s Mike Greene eager for return to sidelines

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Mike Greene just couldn’t stay away.

After serving as an Assistant Principal for the last three seasons at his alma mater, the opportunity to return to the sidelines was too good to pass up.

“When you get that call it’s not, ‘let me think about it, it’s when do I start?'” Greene’s tenure started just three days ago as the Flyers look to rebound following a 2-6 2020 under former Head Coach Scott Mallien who resigned last week for personal reasons.



Despite the coaching change, participation is still up during summer workouts, something Greene praises his assistant coaches for.



“These assistant coaches have done an unbelievable job. It’s kind of hit them also with what has gone on,” said Greene. “The seniors out here, it’s been difficult but all of them have done a good job staying together.”



Greene will look to bring the Flyers back to the days of success they had in the mid-90’s when he was also on the sidelines at LCP. Greene led the team to the 1994 Class 2A state championship game.



The Flyers will open the season Friday, September 3rd on the road against Sterlington. Their home opener is slated for the following week against Logansport.





