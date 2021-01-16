LSU hangs on, Louisiana Tech earns sweep to highlight Saturday’s College Basketball action

LSU forward Trendon Watford against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Another entertaining day of college basketball commenced on Saturday, you can find scores and recaps on every game around the ArkLaTex below.

LSU def. South Carolina 85-80

The Tigers (10-2) forced 15 Gamecock turnovers, overcoming a four-point halftime deficit to remain unbeaten at home this year. Trendon Watford and Cameron Thomas each scored over 20 points. The Tigers return to play Tuesday against Alabama.

Louisiana Tech def. UTSA 82-66

The Bulldogs (11-4) earned a two-game sweep over UTSA on Saturday. Kenneth Lofton Jr. recorded a double-double, logging 12 points, and 13 rebounds. The ‘Dogs will travel to El Paso, Texas next weekend to face UTEP.

Alabama def. Arkansas 90-59

For the first time since the 2013-14 season, the Arkansas Razorbacks (10-4) were unable to defeat the Alabama Crimson Tide. A 23-point halftime deficit was too much for the Hogs to overcome. They will face Auburn at home on Wednesday.

Grambling def. Texas Southern 78-72

The Tigers (5-6) picked up a huge win in SWAC play, outscoring TSU 39-31 in the second half, earning their third conference victory of the year, improving to 3-1 in league play. The team will get Sunday off before turning around to take on Prairie View A&M on Monday.

Texas Lutheran def. Centenary 68-55

After a season-opening win over the Bulldogs on Friday, Centenary (1-1) struggled to shoot the ball on Saturday, converting just 23 percent of their field goals (15-65) and just 9 percent of their three-point attempts (2-22). The Gents will next battle Schreiner on the road next weekend.

LSU-Shreveport and Northwestern State did not play Saturday.