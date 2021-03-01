LSU-Shreveport downs Texas A&M-Texarkana in rematch; takes RRAC Tournament Title

ALEXANDRIA, La (KMSS/KTAL) – One week ago, the LSU-Shreveport Pilots took care of Texas A&M-Texarkana across the state border, 78-67 to take the Red River Athletic Conference regular-season championship. On Monday night, the two conference rivals squared off once more, this time for the conference’s tournament championship. The result, much closer than the first meeting.

The Eagles jumped out to a 31-23 first-half lead before Kadavion Evans’ steal and score sparked a 10-0 Pilots run which gave the tournament’s number 1 seed a two-point halftime advantage.

In the second half, the Pilots went on another impressive run, this time one of an 8-0 variety which helped a one-point lead swell to nine. But a three-point play by Texarkana’s Kobe Powell cut the lead to one at 54-53 before LSUS went on their third major run of the game, a 6-0 run which put the game out of reach.

Senior Forward Akeem White was named the tournament’s MVP, scoring 23 points and gathering 8 rebounds in the Pilots championship win. With the victory, LSUS also clinches the conference’s automatic bid to the NAIA national tournament.