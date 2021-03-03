LSU-Shreveport downs #2 Oklahoma Wesleyan

BARTLESVILLE, Ok (KMSS/KTAL) – It’s tough to win on the road in collegiate soccer. That didn’t matter much to the LSUS men’s soccer team on Wednesday afternoon as the Pilots earned one of their biggest wins in program history, taking down second-ranked and previously unbeaten Oklahoma Wesleyan 1-0

Through just 12 games this season, the Eagles had scored a staggering 78 goals, good for an average of 6.5 per contest. The Pilots became the first team to hold them scoreless.

The Pilots improve to 8-3 as they turn their attention back to RRAC play, taking on Texas A&M-Texarkana at home on Saturday.