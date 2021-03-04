LSU-Shreveport earns top seed in NAIA Opening Round

By: LSU-Shreveport Athletics

SHREVEPORT, La (LSU-Shreveport Athletics) – The LSUS Men’s Basketball team is headed back to the NAIA National Tournament but this time their trip begins in Omaha, Nebraska. The Pilots will be the top seed in Omaha Bracket B.

Shreveport’s 16-1 regular season record and RRAC titles earned them the top seed in the bracket. Shreveport will get a first-round bye as they wait for the winner of #2 Jamestown and #3 Bellevue. The start time for Saturday’s game is To Be Announced.

LSUS Head Coach Kyle Blankenship has been the National Tournament every season (9) at the helm of the Pilots. Shreveport will be playing in the NAIA National Tournament for the 17th consecutive time.