LSU-Shreveport product Robertson signs professional baseball contract

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Doctors in Northwest Louisiana say COVID-19 hospitalizations in Shreveport-Bossier are ticking up, and they're seeing the virus the most in children and younger adults.

"We've seen more cases in children and I think we're seeing that more across the state," Willis-Knighton pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. Joseph Bocchini said Monday. "There have been outbreaks in children in summer camps, there have been outbreaks in kids in daycare centers because of the highly contagious variant, the delta variant, that's now circulating. A number of children are being affected and unfortunately, it's giving us a window into what we might expect during the school year."