SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – A new pro Pilot is joining the professional ranks.
Former LSU-Shreveport infielder Payton Robertson has signed a deal with the Windy City Thunderbolts of the Frontier League. The league is currently the oldest running independent baseball league in the United States, with sixteen teams throughout the U.S. and Canada.
In 2020 the league became an official partner of Major League Baseball.
As a Pilot, Robertson was named an NAIA All-American twice and led the program to the 2021 NAIA World Series. In his final season in Shreveport Robertson batted .399 with two home runs and 45 RBI.
LSU-Shreveport product Robertson signs professional baseball contract
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – A new pro Pilot is joining the professional ranks.