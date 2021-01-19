LSU-Shreveport remains unbeaten with 96-65 win

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The LSU-Shreveport Pilots (11-0) got to the foul line 36 times as they pulled away from the University of The Southwest for a 96-65 victory Tuesday night at The Dock.

Leondre Washington paced the Pilots offensively, scoring 25 points and adding 6 rebounds. LSU-S scored 26 points off 21 Mustang turnovers. The team also shot the ball well from three-point territory, shooting 44 percent from behind the arc.

With the win, the Pilots move to 3-0 in Red River Athletic Conference play, they will face Our Lady of the Lake University at home Saturday afternoon.