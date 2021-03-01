LSU-Shreveport Women capture Red River Athletic Conference Tournament title

ALEXANDRIA, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In a dominant performance from start to finish, the LSU-Shreveport Pilots captured the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament title for a second consecutive year, taking care of tournament host LSU-Alexandria, 81-50.

The Pilots were led offensively by RRAC Player of the Year Fu’Tra Banks who scored 19 points to go along with 7 rebounds. The Senior also scored 19 points in the Pilots’ semi-final victory, earning her tournament MVP honors.

LSU-S jumped out to a 23-7 first-quarter lead which they would never relinquish, holding LSU-A to just 3 of 17 from the field. Things didn’t improve for the tournament hosts once the quarter ended. When both teams headed to the locker room, LSU-A was shooting just 25-percent from the field.

Fu’Tra Banks, DeAuja Thompson, and Angel Reese were all named to the Conference’s All-Tournament Team for their performances.