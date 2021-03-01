LSU-Shreveport Women capture Red River Athletic Conference Tournament title

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: LSU-S Athletics

ALEXANDRIA, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In a dominant performance from start to finish, the LSU-Shreveport Pilots captured the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament title for a second consecutive year, taking care of tournament host LSU-Alexandria, 81-50.

The Pilots were led offensively by RRAC Player of the Year Fu’Tra Banks who scored 19 points to go along with 7 rebounds. The Senior also scored 19 points in the Pilots’ semi-final victory, earning her tournament MVP honors.

LSU-S jumped out to a 23-7 first-quarter lead which they would never relinquish, holding LSU-A to just 3 of 17 from the field. Things didn’t improve for the tournament hosts once the quarter ended. When both teams headed to the locker room, LSU-A was shooting just 25-percent from the field.

Fu’Tra Banks, DeAuja Thompson, and Angel Reese were all named to the Conference’s All-Tournament Team for their performances.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss