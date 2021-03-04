LSU-Shreveport women draw 2-seed in NAIA Opening Round

By: LSU-Shreveport Athletics

SHREVEPORT, La (LSU-Shreveport Athletics) – The LSUS Pilots will be the #2 seed in the NAIA’s Opening Round in Alexandria, Louisiana. The Pilots are in Bracket A at the Alexandria site.

The Pilots will play the Mt. Vernon Nazarene Cougars from Ohio in the 2v3 matchup to open the NAIA National Tournament. The Pilots finished the season at 16-1 while the Cougars were 15-11 out of the Crossroads League. The Opening Round game will be on Friday, March 12th.

Waiting in the Championship game of Bracket A, is #1 seed Wayland Baptist. The Pilots will play Wayland if on Saturday.

Shreveport has never won a game in the NAIA National Tournament. A win over Mt. Vernon Nazarene would be a historic victory for the Pilots to start the tournament.