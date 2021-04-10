LSU-Shreveport women’s soccer captures RRAC Tournament Championship

TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – The LSU-Shreveport Pilots have punched their ticket to the NAIA National Tournament, capturing the Red River Athletic Conference’s 2020-21 Conference Championship this evening with a 1-0 win over top seed Our Lady of the Lake.

Kirsten Nolan was credited with the game’s lone goal in the eighteenth minute, after scoring the Pilots’ only goal of their semi-final matchup. The goal was assisted by Alexis Hobbs.

“knew we had something special I was so excited to get the season started,” Hobbs said. “I’m so proud of every single one of these girls.”

The Pilots held both opponents scoreless throughout their two-game tournament run. Senior Karolyn Hasler earned both shutouts.

“It feels amazing, to say the least, and try to stop from crying right now,” Hasler stated postgame. “It’s a fantastic way for us you know this is a game we were looking forward to all-season…We came in we shut them down.”

With the win, the Pilots capture their second RRAC Tournament Championship and will make their second NAIA Tournament appearance since the program’s return from a five-year hiatus in 2017.

The 2020-21 NAIA Women’s Soccer Championship begins April 15th. The Pilots’ opponent has not been determined.