LSU-Shreveport’s Evans, Washington, and Banks named NAIA All-Americans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 2020 USA Boxing National Championship has kicked off in Shreveport after it was postponed in December due to the surging COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will take place at the Shreveport Convention Center over the next ten days, drawing more than 2,500 athletes, coaches, and their families. It is expected to bring $5.2 million in direct economic impact to the area as they stay in local hotels, shop, eat, and go to the casinos, according to the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission.