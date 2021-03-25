LSU-Shreveport’s Evans, Washington, and Banks named NAIA All-Americans

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – LSU-Shreveport’s Kadavion Evans and Leondre Washington were named to the NAIA Men’s Basketball All-American team, while Fu’Tra Banks was named to the Women’s All-America team earlier today.
Evans was named an All-American for the second consecutive season. The Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Year averaged just under 20 points per contest and led the league in assists with 62. He was one of four unanimous first-team All-Americans.
Washington was named to the Association’s third-team. The first-year Pilot led the team in scoring with over 20 points per game. He also led the team in free-throw attempts, converting 81% of his chances at the charity stripe.
Banks was named an All-American for the third time. Scoring over 20 points per game, pulling down nearly 9 rebounds per contest, and made over half her shots. The Conway, Arkansas native shot 51% from the field.
Both the men’s and women’s teams captured Red River Athletic Conference titles this season with both advancing to the NAIA National Tournament.
