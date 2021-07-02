LSU-Shreveport’s Neffendorf named ABCA/ATEC Regional Coach of the Year

By: LSU-Shreveport Athletics

SHREVEPORT, La (LSU-Shreveport Athletics) – Head Baseball Coach, Brad Neffendorf, has been named the ABCA/ATEC Regional Coach of the Year. The recognition just keeps coming for the LSUS Baseball program after their stellar season which ended with a trip to the NAIA World Series. This recognition is only given to nine coaches nationally.

The ABCA/ATEC Coaches of the Year are selected in all nine divisions: NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA Divisions I, II and III, Pacific Association Division and high school. Due to varying start dates from COVID-19 protocols, high school honorees will be selected and named later this summer. Coaches of the Year are selected by members of the ABCA All-America and Coach of the Year Committees.



The ABCA/ATEC National and Regional Coaches of the Year will be honored on Friday, Jan. 7 in the main clinic hall prior to the start of clinics at the 78th annual ABCA Convention, which will be held Jan. 6-9, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois.