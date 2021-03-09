LSU-Shreveport’s streak continues; outscore Belhaven 4-1

By: LSU-Shreveport Athletics

JACKSON, Ms (LSU Shreveport Athletics) – The LSUS Women’s Soccer team has won again as they picked up a 4-1 road win over Belhaven. Tonight’s victory marks five straight W’s for the Pilots. Shreveport’s record is 9-4-1 after the three-goal win tonight. The five game winning streak is the second longest winning streak for women’s soccer since the Pilots returned to action four years ago.

The Pilots used two goals from their leading goal scorer Chelsea Brown to propel them to victory on the road. Brown passes the double-digit mark tonight as she now has ten goals on the season to go along with a pair of assists.

Kirsten Nolan also provided a goal as she scored for the eighth time on the season, the second highst mark on the team.

Brittany Scott scored again for the Pilots as that is now back-to-back games with goals after her game-winner over Texarkana. Brittany’s two goals give her six on her the season.

The Pilots are on the road Saturday at Jarvis Christian. The game begins at Noon.