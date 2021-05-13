LSUS baseball heads to Williamsburg as #2 seed in NAIA tournament

Courtesy: LSUS Athletics

SHREVEPORT, La (LSUS Athletics) – The brackets have been revealed and the LSUS Baseball team is headed to Williamsburg, KY to compete as the #2 seed vs. #3 Reinhardt University in the Williamsburg Bracket.

Coming off a Red River Athletic Conference tournament championship, the Pilots are ready to keep their hot streak alive. Winners of 28 of their last 30, LSUS has gained respect nationally and has emerged as one of the favorites to make it to Lewiston. Early struggles due to covid-19 and weather slowed the Pilots early in the season, but they hit their stride winning 16 straight in conference and riding that momentum into the post season. The Pilots’ bats remained hot in the conference tournament where they hit 18 homeruns over six games while outscoring opponents 57-28. The pitching also continued to be a positive factor keeping the opponent’s bats quiet over the weekend.

The Pilot’s opponent, Reinhardt University, is out of the Appalachian Athletic Conference has a record of 32-19. They rank in the top 10 in five statistical categories nationally with the majority coming from their defense. They went 1-2 in their conference tournament, ultimately getting eliminated by St. Andrews who they beat in the first round.

Game times have yet to be announced, but the Pilots will play Monday, May 17.