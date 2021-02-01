LSUS Baseball returns to the diamond for much anticipated 2021 season

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – “I think it was a Saturday whenever we realized it was all over. We did the exit interviews and sent them home. It was tough.”

The Pilots were 22-4, ranked sixth in the nation, and riding a seven game win-streak when the sports world came crumbling down on March 13th, 2020. From that point on, Pilots’ Head Coach Brad Neffendorf recalled the pain of passing the news on to his players.

“The writing was on the wall,” said Neffendorf. “When they sent us home for a few days, I think it was within 24 hours where we realized we weren’t coming back.”

“It was very tough,” said senior infielder Payton Robertson, the reigning Red River Athletic Conference Conference Player of the Year and 2021 NAIA pre-season All-American. “But, we’ve been patient, especially the seniors. We’ve got another year, so…I’m glad we’re here.”

Pilots’ Head Coach Brad Neffendorf enters his second season at the helm.

The NAIA joined the NCAA in granting seniors another year of eligibility, something Robertson and several other Pilots couldn’t pass up. But when members of the program returned to the diamond this fall, it had been months since some of them had even thrown a baseball.

“It was kind of a learning period for us all,” said transfer sophomore Josh Wunnenberg, a utility player from Gateway Community College in Phoenix, AZ. “Depending on what state you were in, the guidelines were different. So, some guys had done nothing and with hardly any summer leagues, it was hard to stay sharp.”

When Coach Neffendorf’s team returned he found no amount of virtual workouts or individual workout plans could substitute for the work the team puts in together.

“It took awhile for us all to get back into shape,” said Neffendorf. “But, we’re here now. All the hard work is paying off.”

The regular season is finally here, ten months after the abrupt, unsatisfying end to the last one. The Pilots may not be able to get their 2020 season back, but their main goal still carries over.

“We want our last game to be a win. We want happy tears, we don’t want those sad tears at the end of the year. The expectation is the same for us: a national championship,” said Robertson.



The season starts off with back-to-back home series, including a weekend series with the number nine ranked Freed-Hardman Lions. With tough competition to start things off, Coach Neffendorf knows he’ll be able to gauge where his team is early on.

“One thing we’re trying to show these guys is that if we’re going to get where we wanna get and be in the top five consistently at this level, we’re going to have to go out and compete and beat these type of teams,” said Neffendorf. “It will show us where we’re at, and then we’ll take that and continue to keep working each day in practice and just keep going.”

The Pilots season starts on Thursday at home against Tabor College. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 PM.