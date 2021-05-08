LSUS eliminates top-seeded OLLU, stays alive in RRAC baseball tournament

Courtesy of LSUS Athletics

SHREVEPORT, La (LSU-Shreveport Athletics) – In the first win or go home game of the RRAC Baseball Tournament, the Pilots rose to the occasion and avenged their regular season loss to OLLU sending them packing. Best described as a pitcher’s duel for the first six innings, the #1 and #2 seeds in the tournament remained all square entering the stretch. A pitching change for the Saints would welcome Jose Diaz, the First Team All Conference Relief Pitcher to mound. The Pilots’ bats would greet Diaz with open arms, hitting two home runs, good for five runs in the inning, blowing the game wide open and giving LSUS a 7-2 lead. Pitching in relief, Ryne Ray would finish the game, closing the door on any chances for the Saints to comeback.

Offensively Josiah Ortiz and Carlos Pineyro were magnificent for the Pilots. Pineyro would go 3-4 with two doubles and three runs, continually founding himself in scoring position when Ortiz would come to the plate. Ortiz would drive in Pineyro on back to back at bats and then would finish his fantastic game with a two run home run that rode the wind and cleared the wall. Ortiz would finish the game 4-4 with two singles, one double, one home run, and 4 RBI.

On the mound Sebastian Selway was great once again. The First Team All Conference Starting Pitcher would go 6 2/3 innings, allowing just one earned run while striking out eight. After getting the first two outs in the seventh, the dangerous Diaz would walk to the plate for the Saints. A pitching change would come and the Pilots would go to Senior leader Ryne Ray to battle the RRAC Player of the Year. Ray would walk Diaz on six pitches, but he would strikeout the next batter to end the inning. Ray would throw the next two innings and finish the game for LSUS.

Incoming weather will change the schedule for tomorrow moving all the games all up three hours. LSUS will play at 12:30pm against the loser of the game between USW/TAMUT tonight.