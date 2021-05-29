LSUS falls in historic NAIA World Series slugfest

By: LSUS Athletics

Lewiston, Id (LSUS Athletics) – The Pilots’ second game of the World Series would start with a massive two run homerun from Carlos Pineyro to give the Pilots a 2-0 lead over the #1 seeded Southeastern University Fire, but that would be the last time the Pilots would lead. Facing a very potent opposing offense, the Pilots would go swing for swing through the first four innings of the game. Pineyro was once again great and Kody Kolb would hit a homerun in the third to keep the Pilots within one. After that the wheels would start to wobble for the Pilots’ pitching.

As the Fire would continue to score, the Pilots would continue to answer with a very powerful offense of their own. In the third the Pilots would load up the bases before a strikeout would end the top half of the inning. The bottom half proved costly as the Fire would continue to threaten. A passed ball would score a run, and then a double to left center would send two Fire players to the plate, but a mishandled sure-out to end the inning at home would allow the Fire to ultimately score four in the inning and increase their lead.

Not to be outdone, LSUS would once again load up the bases in the fourth inning, but then two strikeouts looking would only allow one run to score. The bottom of the fifth would be a disaster for the Pilots. Hit after hit would come for the Fire before a grand slam and a solo homerun would create a insurmountable lead that LSUS could never recover from.

LSUS’s hitters would continue to battle throughout the game, but the pitching couldn’t slow the Fire down. In a game that saw 39 hits (16 for LSUS, 23 for SEU) and 38 runs (13 for LSUS, 25 for SEU) the Pilots’ offense was again impressive, but it wasn’t enough.

Next Up: LSUS will face host school Lewis-Clark State College on Monday at 10:30am CT in an elimination game.