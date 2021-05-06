LSUS seeks conference tournament crown at new-look facility

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – This weekend the LSU-Shreveport pilots have a unique opportunity to capture a conference tournament championship on their home field.



“It’s awesome that we get to play at our home field,” said Senior infielder Chase Spatafora. “Obviously that’s an advantage to us.”



But there’s another exciting aspect of this weekend for the Pilots, their new digs at Pilot Field. LSU-Shreveport Director of Athletics Lucas Morgan said it took all hands on deck for the all-new facility to come together.



“We worked with our administration on campus, our facilities department. Got an architect together and really put our ideas down on paper, and they turned into a really nice facility and great building something we think is going to really help with recruiting.”



After a difficult start to the season, the Pilots are peaking at the right time, winners of 23 of their final 24 regular season games, LSUS hopes the Red River Athletic Conference tournament trophy will become one of their new building’s first decorations.



“I’m just so thankful that you know for Lucas Morgan, the administration to do what they did to be able to get this thing and make it possible just to be able to get our seniors in here,” said second-year Head Coach Brad Neffendorf. “It was awesome to see how excited they were.”



The Pilots open the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament Friday at noon against the University of the Southwest.