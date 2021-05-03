LSUS sweeps LSUA to close the regular season

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The LSU-Shreveport Pilots are one of the hottest teams in collegiate baseball and are surging at the perfect time, closing the regular season with a dominant sweep of in-state rival LSU-Alexandria today at Pilot Field.


The Pilots scored 27 runs and allowed just 5 throughout the two games. They wrap up the regular season with a 14-game winning streak and are winners of 23 of their final 24.

LSUS did come up just short of a Red River Athletic Conference regular-season championship. Their 20-5 conference record puts them half a game behind regular-season champion Our Lady of the Lake who finished with a record of 20-4.


The Pilots are the 2-seed in this weekend’s RRAC baseball tournament. They will face the University of the Southwest in their tournament opener at noon on Friday at Pilot Field

