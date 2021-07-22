Magnolia School of Excellence names Toriano Williams head football coach

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Magnolia School of Excellence football has a new head coach who won’t have to travel far to assume his new role.

The Mariners have hired Southwood Offensive Coordinator Toriano Williams as the program’s head coach for the 2021 season. Williams is a graduate of Woodlawn High School and has previous head coaching experience at Peabody High, Delhi High School, and Washington-Marion.



The Mariners are entering their third season of existence. They earned their first win ever last Fall, a 12-8 victory over Ringgold. MAGNUS is 1-16 all time.