Many finishes their business, capturing second state championship

NATCHITOCHES, La (KMSS/KTAL) – For Many’s fourth state championship appearance in the last ten years, it was the perfect display of what’s made the program one of the most consistent in the state over that time. A ferocious defensive display and mistake free offensive football pushed the Tigers over the Kinder Yellowjackets, 16-13.

“You know, Kinder’s program, that ‘K’, it’s just like our ‘M’,” said Head Coach Jess Curtis, who has lead the program to two state championships since he took over the program. “It’s always a tough game when you play those guys.”

The Tigers secured their second title in school history. Both titles have come over Kinder and both have come in the last decade.

Tough is the right word. Outside of Tylan Caesar’s 59 yard touchdown run to kick things off for Kinder, the Tigers held the Yellowjackets to just 46 yards rushing on 23 carries.

“We got tired of not hearing about our defense,” said Curtis. “Nobody said a word about our defense all week and you know what? That fires me up. I think it fired my boys up, too.”

The Tigers defense forced two turnovers that both lead to points. At the end of the first, sophomore safety Tackett Curtis corralled a tipped ball and brought it back nine yards. The Tigers capitalized, with senior quarterback ZeQuarrius “Cadillac” Rhone punching it in for the sneak to put the Tigers on the board. The other turnover over came courtesy of freshman cornerback Tylen Singelton stepped in front of a pass and returned it for the score, a huge play in a game that lacked offense.

“I was ready for it when the motion came,” said Singelton, who was awarded the LHSAA Class 2A Player of the Game for his performance. “It was hard on offense, so just giving them a score to keep them going felt great.”

Singleton missed his assignment on the Kinder’s first play from scrimmage and made up for it with the play’s biggest game, something that wasn’t lost on his head coach.

“That’s so ‘Many’, we get off the canvas, and he makes the play that breaks their back,” said Curtis. “And that’s why I’m so proud of my boys. They don’t flinch. They pick up the mouth piece, put it back in, and go to work, and (Tylen Singelton) ends up being the MVP.”

Many finished their season undefeated (13-0).