Many Tends to ‘Unfinished Business’ in Class 2A Title Game

MANY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Many Tigers have felt the joy of a state championship, defeating Kinder in 2014. But the sting of losing last year’s state title game to Ferriday is still fresh in the minds of Head Coach Jess Curtis and his players alike.

“These kids have used that loss last year as fuel and motivation to try to finish the course this year and I’m just so proud of them and their mindset to get through this difficult year.”

The mantra ‘Unfinished Business’ has been printed on the back of the Tiger’s shirts and within their minds all season long. On Sunday at 1:00 from Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches the Tigers will have a chance to finish what they started a season ago and they’ll do so against a familiar foe.

“Our programs mirror each other” Curtis said of the Yellow Jacket program. “I told our kids that K means the same as that M means to us. So it’s really going to be a great matchup. Its a great way to start off the whole weekend.”

As Coach Curtis readies his team to capture the second state title in school history, he has also been preparing himself to face one of his good friends in Kinder’s Bret Fuselier.

“Through the years we have grown a really strong friendship. He beat me, I beat him. We have always joked about how ‘Many-Kinder III’ would be big and its finally here…. If you like High School football, it’s not getting any better than Many Kinder.”

As good a pitch as you’ll hear for the 100th edition of the LHSAA Prep Classic. The Many Tigers are hoping they can attach their name to the historic weekend as Class 2A Champions.