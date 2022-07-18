SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – From Sabine Parish to the sunny streets of Southern California. That’s the journey Many safety/quarterback Tackett Curtis will take this offseason, as the rising senior has committed to play college football at USC.



Curtis whittled down his final three (Wisconsin, Ohio State and USC) from 40 plus offers before deciding to join the Trojans. A consensus top ten talent in Louisiana, Curtis racked up almost 130 tackles with four interceptions and three forced fumbles last season, leading Many to a 2A runner-up finish.



