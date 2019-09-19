Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Ben Harmon

Pleasant Grove quarterback Ben Harmon is the Week 2 Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week after his performance in the Hawks’ win over Atlanta.

Harmon went 7-9 for over 230 yards, and threw for 6 touchdowns, breaking his own school record.

“I had great protection up front and coach Gibson made all the right calls,” Harmon said. “(Gibson) told me what was going to be there and it made my job a whole lot easier.”

Harmon said his teammates did most of the heavy lifting during the game.

“Sergio (Rodriguez) had three touchdowns, Bruce (Garrett) had two, and Logan (Johnson) had one,” Harmon said. “They made a lot of plays after the catch so I can’t thank them enough. This is more deserving to them as well.”