BENTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Lining the gymnasium walls at Benton High School are reminders of one of the all-time great runs from any Louisiana high school sports team. Year after year, banner after banner, for four straight years the Benton Lady Tigers have played for a state championship. One banner sticks out from the rest. “5A State Champs 2020”, it reads. Senior forward Jada Stewart hopes to add another just like it this year.

“If we could go all the way again for the fifth year in a row, I would love it,” said Stewart. It would be a great end to my senior year. And to all my teammates senior years.” Last year, the Lady Tigers entered the postseason as the 12 seed before eventually falling to Captain Shreve in the championship game. For their 2022 run, they’ll also be the 12 seed. The battle-tested Lady Tigers are ready to run it back.



“Once you get in the playoffs, experience helps,” said head coach Mary Ward. “Our kids are experience strong, they’re tournament strong. It’s a whole nother season. Right now, everybody is 0-0.”

Stewart will try and lead Benton to the team’s fifth straight state championship appearance. Their first postseason game is at home against West Ouachita on February 17.

If the Lady Tigers do want to make their fifth straight state championship appearance, Stewart will be a pivotal piece to the puzzle. The senior relishes her reputation as one of the area’s toughest defenders. “I love when the crowd goes wild when I block a shot. I love it.” Her head coach loves it, too. “She does have a great way of blocking shots and really kinda getting people scared to go in there,” said Coach Ward.



Last season, Parkway and Benton squared off in a classic quarterfinal matchup, with Benton upsetting the higher seeded Lady Panthers. This year, Parkway is the two seed in 5A and didn’t lose a single game in district on their way to the 1-5A championship. Stewart would like one more shot at Parkway before her high school career is over.

“I wanna play them in the state championship,” said Stewart. “That would be the best game ever. I would love it.” With both teams on opposite sides of the bracket, it’s very much possible. For Jada Stewart’s impressive career so far, she’s our player of the week.