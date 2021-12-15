Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Landry Lyddy, Calvary Cavaliers/Louisiana Tech signee

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The 2021 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year is officially headed to Ruston. After leading the Cavaliers to a District 1-1A championship, and a Division IV semi-final run, Lyddy has parlayed his success into a scholarship with Louisiana Tech.

“I’ve always had a love for Louisiana Tech and once Coach Holtz left, you know I started to explore some more options,” Lyddy said. “But once they brought Coach [Sonny] Cumbie in and I started to build relationships with him, I knew it was the place to be.”

Lyddy leaves Calvary as the state record-holder for single-game passing yards in a state championship. Lyddy passed for 464 yards in the Cavs 2020 state title win over Ouachita Christian. In his Junior and Senior seasons combined, Lyddy has thrown for 96 touchdowns. He led the state in passing yards his Senior season.

Cavalier Head Coach Rodney Guin was happy with his former signal-caller’s decision.

“I actually wanted him to go to Tech, that was my pick from the start. I didn’t pressure him on that. We go watch a lot of Tech’s practices in the spring, always have. So it’s going to be neat to have one of our own out there playing.”

Lyddy is one of three local athletes who will be on the Bulldogs roster next season. Huntington’s Zyion Claville and Kendrick Rucker also signed with Louisiana Tech.



“It’s the 318,” said Lyddy. “We’re excited to be there and put on a show.”