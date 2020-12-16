Marketplace Chevy Player of the Year: Ashur Hall

BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – “There is nowhere else I would have rather gone but here.”

Benton’s Ashur Hall is a proud Tiger. That was evident as he accepted the 2020 Marketplace Chevy Player of the Year award on Tuesday. Surrounded by his Head Coach Reynolds Moore and John Adams of Marketplace Chevy, members of the KTAL Sports Team handed Hall the trophy after the Senior rushed for 148 yards and 6 touchdowns this season. Defensively, Hall made 47 tackles, 14 for loss, and 6 sacks to go along with 2 forced fumbles, and an interception.

Coach Reynolds thinks the praise is well overdue. “I don’t think our players have got enough credit over the last years and recognition in ways like this one. So its big for Ashur and big for our football program as well.”

Reynolds also believes this won’t be the last time Hall takes the football field.

“Its not the end of the road, its the end of the road in the sense that he won’t put on a Benton uniform again. But I think he’s going to play football again and he deserves the opportunity to do that and I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure he gets that chance.”

Benton High will always be the home of a Marketplace Chevy Player of the Year, and they have one who wouldn’t have wanted to be anywhere else.

“There is nowhere else I would have rather gone than here.”