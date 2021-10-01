LOS ANGELES, Ca (KMSS/KTAL) – After transferring to USC this summer from Memphis, Marshall alum Tahj Washington has carved out a role within the Trojans’ offense. Washington is currently second on the team in receptions and yardage, with 15 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown.
Washington spent two seasons with the Memphis Tigers and during his career in Memphis, accumulated 46 receptions, 775 yards, and six touchdowns. Washington had three 100-yard games last season and was named to the Football Writers Association of America’s Freshman All-American team while at Memphis.
Marshall alum Tahj Washington earning early praise at USC
