Marshall alum Tahj Washington earning early praise at USC

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 25: Gary Bryant Jr. #1 of the USC Trojans celebrates scoring a touchdown with Tahj Washington #16 during the first quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, Ca (KMSS/KTAL) – After transferring to USC this summer from Memphis, Marshall alum Tahj Washington has carved out a role within the Trojans’ offense. Washington is currently second on the team in receptions and yardage, with 15 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown.

Washington spent two seasons with the Memphis Tigers and during his career in Memphis, accumulated 46 receptions, 775 yards, and six touchdowns. Washington had three 100-yard games last season and was named to the Football Writers Association of America’s Freshman All-American team while at Memphis.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss