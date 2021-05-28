Mavericks get back on track with win over Skyline

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After falling in their previous two matchups, the Shreveport Mavericks got back on track with a 104-97 victory over the Dallas Skyline on Friday night inside the Gold Dome.

The Mavs used a dominant inside prescenene to build a first half lead they never reliniquished, remaining perfect against Dallas this season. The MAvericks are now a perfect 3-0 against the Skyline in 2021.

With the win the Mavericks improve to 11-4. The team will visit the Lewisville Leopards on Sunday before returning home on June 4th to face the Houston Push.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss