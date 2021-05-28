Mavericks get back on track with win over Skyline

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After falling in their previous two matchups, the Shreveport Mavericks got back on track with a 104-97 victory over the Dallas Skyline on Friday night inside the Gold Dome.

The Mavs used a dominant inside prescenene to build a first half lead they never reliniquished, remaining perfect against Dallas this season. The MAvericks are now a perfect 3-0 against the Skyline in 2021.

With the win the Mavericks improve to 11-4. The team will visit the Lewisville Leopards on Sunday before returning home on June 4th to face the Houston Push.