SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The sport of triathlon creates three times the pain from swimming, cycling, and running.

“It’s an endurance sport,” Lynne Champagne said. “It’s pushing your limits.”



She’s is an ordinary person.



“I work in home health PT which allows me to have a flexible schedule,” said Champagne. “I have two children.”

An ordinary person, with an extraordinary hobby, competing in triathlons across the country.



“When I started out, it was just smaller races called sprints and the next one up was called an Olympic and then I did my first half Ironman last May in Chattanooga,” Champagne recalled. “That was a huge jump, surviving that you’re like, ‘Hey, you know, I can do more than I thought.'”



And do more she did, with the help of her coach, professional triathlete Lucas Siska.



“We just met at the pool. And I noticed right off the bat, I was like, ‘this girl can swim,'” said Siska.



Champagne would prove Siska’s evaluation to be true on the biggest stage of the sport.



“When I went to the World Championships in St. George Utah, I was also first out of the water in my age group out of 225 people,” said Champagne, with a world championship within reach.



That’s when the weather rolled in.



“That’s the most scared I’ve ever been on the bicycle because of the winds gusts.”



Despite this, Champagne finished with the 81st best time worldwide in her age group.



“It’s very exciting. It’s flattering,” Champagne admitted. “I know I’m capable of something so I want to push it to try to be the best at it. And thankfully, it’s worked out in my favor.”



Lynne Champagne is an ordinary person, now with an extraordinary achievement. She is Shreveport’s world class triathlete.