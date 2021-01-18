Missed opportunities doom Mudbugs in OT loss

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Shreveport Mudbugs allowed two first period Wichita Falls Warrior goals before their comeback attempt fell short in overtime Monday afternoon at Hirsch Coliseum.

The Mudbugs faced a deficit early as Dominick Rivelli scored his second goal of the season just 2 minutes and 35 seconds into the contest before Thomas Weis extended the visitor’s lead later in the period to send Wichita Falls to the locker room with a two-goal advantage.

The ‘Bugs came to life in the second period as Matt Vermaeten netted his third goal of the year to cut the Mudbug deficit to one before Billy Feczko continued his torrid January pace, scoring his eighth goal of the season on a Shreveport power play. The goal was the Illinois native’s 4th in the team’s last three contests.

Both goaltenders starred in the third period as the Mudbugs’ Cole Hudson and the Warriors’ Owen Bartoszkiewicz combined to save all 19 shot attempts as the game headed to overtime.

Once there, missed opportunities haunted the Mudbugs. The team failed to send open shots past the Wichita Falls’ keeper before Carter Korpi finished off a two on one breakaway opportunity to give the Warriors the 3-2 victory.

The Mudbugs outshot the Warriors 14-11 in the third period and overtime, and the team’s penalty kill came away with two stops on two opportunities. The loss went to Cole Hudson, it’s just the second time Hudson has left the ice this season with a loss.

Shreveport hits the road next weekend for a two-game series with first-place Lonestar beginning Friday. The Brahmas have a four-point lead in the NAHL’s South Division.