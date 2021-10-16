MLB veteran Todd Walker inducted into Northwest Louisiana Walk of Stars

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Former Major League Baseball player and Shreveport native Todd Walker has been inducted into the Northwest Lousiana Walk of Stars as the 33rd member of the prestigious group.

Walker is already a member of both the the LSU Hall of Fame and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, playing for seven Major League Baseball teams during his career. Despite all the stops Walker made during his career, it’s the time he spent playing for Airline High School he attributes to his career trajectory.

“Well it’s always special when you get honored by your hometown. I grew up here in Shreveport and Bossier, mainly Bossier. over at Airline High School and I told the story earlier when I was a freshman hangin’ on the fence over there at Tinsley Park over there in Bossier just hoping and wishing for the chance to put on a varsity uniform at Airline,” Walker recalls. “I’m so honored to not only be from Shreveport and Bossier and the support we get around here but to have the opportunity to play the game that I love for so many years.”

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler have proclaimed October 16, 2021 Todd Walker day.