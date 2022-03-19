BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – USA-1, driven by Rodney Tweedy won three of four competitions during the truck’s maiden voyage during the Monster Truck Nitro Tour’s stop in Bossier City Saturday afternoon.

Rodney’s son Logan was the only other driver to capture an event championship over the afternoon, piloting Bear Foot to the racing victory.

USA-1 outlasted efforts from Bearly Tame and Mechanical Mischief to win the fan-favorite freestyle event.

“Just running over everything, anything that was in the way, it didn’t matter,” Tweedy said after the show. “Whatever was out here I was going to run over it.”

Tweedy also captured wins in the two-wheel skills and donut competitions. Other competitors included Rodney’s other son, Austin competing in Bearly Tame and Josh Baumgartner in Mechanical Mischief.