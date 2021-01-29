Mudbug offense goes cold in 3-0 loss

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Sometimes it’s just not your night. Friday was one of those nights as the Shreveport Mudbugs outshot the Lone Star Brahmas 35-27 but were unable to put the puck past Lone Star goalkeeper Guy Blessing in the 3-0 loss at George’s Pond at Hirsch Coliseum in game one of the two-game series.

The two teams played to a scoreless tie in the first period, as the physicality of the game increased as the game went on. Forward Billy Feczko made head-to-head contact with a Lone Star skater, earning the third-year Mudbug a game misconduct penalty. In total, there were 12 power-play opportunities for both teams combined. The Brahmas scored their first goal on a two-minute Mudbug penalty for having too many men on the ice.

The ‘Bugs put 18 shots on goal in the second period but it was the Brahmas who carried a 1-0 lead into the third period. Once there, goals at the 5:29 and 6:58 mark put the game out of reach.

With the loss, the Mudbugs see their brief stint in first place in the NAHL’s South Division go by the wayside. The team will have a chance to regain that lead with a win tomorrow in the final game of the two-game series. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11. The game is sold out.